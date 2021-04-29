Cell-based Assays Market:Global Key Factors, Size, Growth, Outlook, Overview and Competitive Analysis

The Cell-based Assays Market report clearly explains what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends are for the industry. This market study estimates the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors. This global market research report is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments and geographical analysis. Analysis and estimation of important industry trends, market size, and market share are mentioned in the Cell-based Assays Market document.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=283974

The cell-based assays market is dominated by a few globally established players such as:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Promega Corporation (US), Charles River Laboratories (US), Lonza (Switzerland), BioAgilytix Labs (US), Reaction Biology Corporation (US), AAT Bioquest (US), IBR Inc. (Switzerland), PBL Assay Science (US), Eurofins (US), InvivoGen (US), TopoGEN, Inc. (US), Ca3 Bioscience (Neuromics) (US), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (US), Carna Biosciences, Inc. (Japan), Dojindo Molecular Technologies, Inc. (US), Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. (US), BPS Bioscience, Inc. (US), SGS SA (Switzerland), and MLM Medical Laboratories (MD Biosciences) (US).

“Rising Drug Discovery Activity Is Driving The Demand For Cell-Based Assays.”

The cell-based assays market is projected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2025 from USD 14.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The growing preference for cell-based assays in drug discovery, increasing funding for cell-based research, and growth in the number of drug discovery activities are the key factors supporting the growth of the market.

“By product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the cell-based assays market”

The cell-based assays market is categorized into major three product and service categories, consuambles, instrumenet & software and services. Consumables dominated the market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the extensive use and repeated purchase of consumables by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies and the rising number of preliminary studies for the development of therapeutics.

“Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the cell-based assays market.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the government initiatives to increase funding in biopharmaceuticals, growing R&D spending, and partnerships for life science research.

“North America: the largest share of the cell-based assays market”

North America accounted for the largest share of the cell-based assays market. Factors such as the to the availability of government and private funding for life science research, the growing penetration of CROs, comprehensive drug development regulations, and the rapid adoption of advanced technologies in the region are the major factors driving the market growth.

Breakdown of primaries

The study contains insights from various industry experts, ranging from component suppliers to Tier 1 companies and OEMs. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

By Respondent– Supply Side- 70%, Demand Side- 30%

By Designation— Executives- 25%, CXOs, Directors- 20%, Managers – 55%

By Region— North America – 50%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 20%, LATAM- 5%, MEA- 5%

Research Coverage:

The report segments the cell-based assays market based on region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), Consumables (Reagents, Assay Kits (Reporter Gene Assays, Second Messenger Assays, Cell Growth Assays, Cell Death Assays, Other Assay Kits), Cell Lines (Immortalized Cell Lines, Primary Cell Lines, Stem Cell Lines), Microplates, Probes & Labels, Other Consumables), Instruments & Software, Services, Application (Drug Discovery (Pharmacodynamic Studies, Pharmacokinetic Studies, Toxicity Studies), Basic Research and Other Application), End users (Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs, and Academic & Research Institutes).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the cell-based assays market

Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the cell-based assays market and provides them information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=283974

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 500,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports.

Contact Us:

Call : + 1 888 391 5441

Email ID: sales@reportsandreports.com