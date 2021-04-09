Cell-Based Assay Market Precise Outlook 2021- Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation

The Cell-Based Assay market report provides overall structure and business outlook of the global and regional industries. The study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of global Cell-Based Assay Market with its specific geographical regions.

The cell-based assay market will show rapid growth due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders, increasing investments in R&D for drug discovery and the rise in technological advancements in cell-based methodologies.

Cell-Based Assay Market Segmentation:

Top leading Manufactures Profiled in Cell-Based Assay Market Report are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Merck KGaA, Perkin Elmer Inc., Promega Corporation

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders, such as cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, and neurological disorders is one of the primary factors fueling the market growth. According to the WHO, chronic diseases such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes are the leading causes of death and disability in the United States. It has been calculated that, in 2001, chronic diseases contributed approximately 60% of the 56.5 million total reported deaths in the world and approximately 46% of the global burden of disease. The proportion of the burden of NCDs is expected to increase to 57% by 2020.

Almost half of the total chronic disease deaths are attributable to cardiovascular diseases, obesity and diabetes are also showing increasing trends. Thus, the rise in chronic diseases leads to demand growth for cell-based assays for new drug discoveries, making it a vital factor for market growth. In addition, the demand for cell-based assay has increased significantly owing to a surge in cell-based applications in drug discovery and the rise in technological advancements in cell-based assays methodologies.

Cell-Based Assay Market Scenario:

Drug Discovery is Expected to be the Largest Growing Segment Under Application in the Cell-Based Assay Market

The drug discovery segment is anticipated to show high growth in the market and this growth can be attributed to the increase in the R&D investment by biopharmaceutical companies. In addition, the rise in the prevalence of chronic diseases, such as cancer, osteoarthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, is fueling the demand for cell-based assays for newer drug discoveries, making it a vital factor for the growth of this market. In cell-based assays, functional cells are used as diagnostic tools in research for new drugs that help in drug discovery.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global cell-based assay market are Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., General Electric Company, Merck KGaA, Perkinelmer, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Promega Corporation. Product innovation and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced technologies have helped in boosting the growth of the market.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

