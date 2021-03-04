Celiac Disease Treatment Market 2021-28 Swelling Growth in Healthcare with Major Players: Innovative Biopharmaceuticals, Calypso Biotech, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Doctor Falk Pharmaceuticals, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

The global Celiac Disease Treatment Market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of +23% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$661.32 million by 2028, increasing from US$187.16 million in 2021.

Celiac disease is a digestive disorder that makes it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients like fat, calcium, iron, and folate. It is an autoimmune disease in which lining of the small intestine is damaged when foods with gluten are eaten. This disease is genetic in nature and is common among people suffering from type 1 diabetes, Down syndrome, autoimmune thyroid disease, microscopic colitis, Addison’s disease and rheumatoid arthritis. The market for celiac disease treatment is expected to witness significant growth in the years ahead, driven by various anti-inflammatory drugs and therapeutic vaccines in the pipeline that are to replace or supplement a gluten-free diet.

Celiac Disease Treatment Market Top Leading Vendors:-

Innovative Biopharmaceuticals, Calypso Biotech, Cour Pharmaceuticals, Doctor Falk Pharmaceuticals, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. among others.

Celiac Disease Treatment Market By Type:

Vitamins and Dietary Supplements

Steroids and Immunosuppressive Drugs

Therapeutic Vaccines

Region-wise, the global market has been segmented into North America Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, the global Celiac Disease Treatment market was subjugated by the Asia Pacific with the highest share in the previous years. This growth can be credited to the incidence of core producers in the region along with the rising adoption of switch fabrics within networks of data transfer. The competitive landscape section of the report presents the major vendors operating in the global market. These key vendors are analyzed based on attributes such as their product profile, product introductions, SWOT analysis, and contact information.

