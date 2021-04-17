Celebrities ask for medical help for Navalny | Free press

JK Rowling, Benedict Cumberbatch and Herta Müller are among the more than 70 signatories to a letter to Russian President Putin. In it, the celebrities demand medical assistance for Navalny.

Moscow (dpa) – In an open letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin, more than 70 celebrities from around the world have called for medical treatment for Kremlin adversary Alexei Navalny, who is imprisoned in the penal camp.

Regarding his illness, it says, “As a Russian citizen, he is entitled to an examination and treatment by a doctor of his choice.” The appeal was printed in various European newspapers such as «Le Monde».

It was signed by Harry Potter author JK Rowling, Nobel laureates Herta Müller, Louise Glück and Swetlana Alexijewitsch, Abba member Björn Ulvaeus, actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Kristin Scott Thomas, and historians Niall Ferguson and Simon, among others Shama.

Navalny is in a critical condition, according to the letter to Putin accompanying the request. “Mr President, we ask you to ensure that Alexei Navalny receives immediately the medical treatment and care he urgently needs – and to which he is entitled under Russian law. Elected by Russia and as guarantor of the law, it is your job to do so. ‘

Navalny has been on a hunger strike for days to get a doctor’s visit. He is now threatened with force-feeding. The 44-year-old recently complained of back pain, limb paralysis, fever and cough. His family, lawyers and supporters expressed concern.

Navalny had survived an assassination attempt with the neurotoxin Novitschok in August and had been treated in Germany. He complains that the use of the banned chemical warfare agent against a Russian citizen in his home country is not being investigated. Several laboratories in the EU had discovered the poison.

