Celebrating Cabrage in Martinique, a Growing Community for Bikers
On a heat night in October 2021, Enzo Crispin mounted his cobalt bike and set off into the evening. A whole bunch of others joined his caravan, the rumbles of their engines filling the air of Fort-de-France, the capital of the French Caribbean island territory of Martinique. The riders popped up on one wheel, stood up on their bikes, brushed their arms alongside the bottom — all whereas zooming alongside at high pace.
Fully exhilarating. Probably unlawful, no less than on public streets. That is “cabrage,” which roughly interprets from French as a rodeo on wheels.
Rides just like the one Enzo organized that fall are recognized in French as barodes. They’re banned in Martinique; collaborating in a single might be punishable by a 12 months in jail and a 15,000 euro nice. However that hasn’t stopped locals from growing a vibrant tradition across the bikes, scooters and different automobiles they use to navigate the island, which has restricted public transportation.
A lot of the cabrage riders are males of their late teenagers to 20s. They congregate on Sundays within the car parking zone of the Stade Pierre-Aliker, a stadium in Fort-de-France, to be taught new methods and expertise. “I don’t take into consideration something,” mentioned Enzo, 22. “It’s a sense of freedom. It’s a second once you solely consider your self, nobody else.” (All interviews have been translated from French.)
The game comes with not simply authorized dangers, however bodily ones, too. In November 2022, Mathieu dislocated his shoulder after colliding with one other biker on the street.