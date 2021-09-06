Celebrate the start of school the way it should be thanks to the 72% discount on the 2-year subscription

September is usually synonymous with the start of the school year, both for schoolchildren and students and for employees. And for good reason, the holidays are coming to an end, as are the summer temperatures. However, computer threats are still relevant today. Protecting your devices is still essential, even if there are reliable and inexpensive solutions. The VPN remains THE solution to surf the Internet anonymously and securely.

Full protection for only € 2.80 / month

Over the years, the number of VPNs available on the web has increased significantly. To avoid unpleasant surprises, it is advisable to contact the market leaders. And in this game, NordVPN outperforms the competition. With years of experience and 14 million users around the world, NordVPN is the VPN of choice today. And during the International VPN Month, you get 72% off the 2-year subscription and three months free when you sign up. A stroke of luck for everyone who wants to navigate the web in complete anonymity thanks to this particularly attractive offer.

Cybersecurity, an increasingly hot sector

With the switch to everything digital, our daily life is becoming more and more networked. And anyone who says computers inevitably means cyberattack. The threats are always full. More than 978 million people are affected by a cyber attack worldwide every year. In France, 9 out of 10 French people have already been confronted with cyber malveillance. Everyone is affected, so it is advisable to properly arm yourself so as not to be among the victims. Fortunately, VPNs make it easy to keep your daily surfing secure while also offering other benefits. And with the International VPN Month, exciting discounts hit the spot.

The cybersecurity industry regularly hits the headlines. Between hacked accounts and stolen data, it’s difficult to constantly protect yourself from the lurking threats. But with NordVPN you are well protected behind your unique IP address, complete anonymity and hidden location as well as the encryption of your files in the cloud. Cybersecurity through state-of-the-art encryption that helps protect your sensitive data, regardless of whether you are in a conventional network or in a public WLAN. VPNs have never been more necessary, so it’s important to properly protect yourself to defend against computer threats.

And if you want to learn more about cybersecurity, don’t hesitate to take the National Privacy Test, a multiple-choice quiz that will educate you about the risks associated with cybersecurity.

a solution to combat geographic restrictions

In addition to the benefits of online anonymity, a NordVPN subscription lets you bypass geographic restrictions put in place by various streaming platforms. Whether you are a Disney +, Hulu, or HBO subscriber, you can access all of the content on these platforms and are not limited to what the platform is broadcasting in the country you are in. To achieve this, it is very easy to just connect to NordVPN, connect to the server of your choice according to the content you want and let the magic work. In a few seconds you can change the available content. Complete content that allows you to watch all the movies and series you want. Of course, it is still necessary to have a subscription to these platforms in order to connect to them.

endless benefits

But NordVPN isn’t just about anonymity on the web and protected files in the cloud, it’s also an easy-to-use application available in French on iOS, Android, macOS and Windows with the ability to use up to 6 devices at the same time connected to a single account, while enjoying a money-back guarantee for the first 30 days and, as a bonus, 24/7 customer service in French.

With 5,200 servers in 59 countries, NordVPN can boast of offering a service like no other. The NordLynx protocol offers unprecedented speed of execution, especially as the service gives you unlimited bandwidth. Your streaming views are also non-disruptive, a quality made possible by the ultra-fast servers spread around the world. Ultimately, P2P enthusiasts will be delighted to learn that hundreds of servers are optimized for safe and smooth file sharing.

As a reminder, NordVPN is offering you a 72% discount on the 2-year subscription during the international month of the VPN, plus three free months on registration. To take advantage of it, it’s very simple, just click the button below.