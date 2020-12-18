Ceiling Tiles Market Is Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth By 2027

The use of ceiling tiles is dominant in non-residential end user segment. The non-residential applications of ceiling tiles include offices, institutions, hospitals, gymnasiums, auditoriums, museums, and cinema theaters, among others. Owing to their visual attractiveness, ease of installation, and sound blocking and sound absorption properties, the demand for ceiling tiles has been increasing gradually in non-residential applications. Ceiling tiles are also durable and offer several other benefits such as moisture absorption and fire resistance. The demand for ceiling tiles is also increasing as architects and building designers are adopting the use of these tiles.

The ceiling tiles market was valued at USD 3.90 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 7.88 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Armstrong World Industries (US), USG Corporation (US), Hunter Douglas (Netherlands), SAS International (UK), CertainTeed (US), Rockfon (Denmark), Odenwald Faserplattenwerk GmbH (Germany), Knauf (Germany), Saint-Gobain Gyproc (France), and Georgia-Pacific (US) are the leading players operating in the ceiling tiles market.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in number of construction projects in developed and developing economies

Increased demand of ceiling tiles in construction of green buildings

Increasing demand for replacing old or damaged tiles

Opportunities

Growing use of ceiling tiles for enhancing aesthetic looks

Challenges

Uncertainty in the global political scenario

Reducing the installation cost of ceiling tiles

