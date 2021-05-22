Ceasefire in the Middle East – Biden for Two-State Solution | Free press

Despite renewed unrest in Jerusalem, Israel and Palestinian militants continue to hold on to the ceasefire. US President Biden sees only one perspective for a lasting peace.

Tel Aviv / Gaza (AP) – The fragile ceasefire in the Gaza conflict continues. To achieve lasting peace, US President Joe Biden and the European Union (EU) are pushing for a two-state solution – an independent Palestine alongside Israel.

The European Union (EU) again spoke out for two states. “Restoring a political horizon for a two-state solution remains paramount,” said foreign representative Josep Borrell.

The US is committed to supporting the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip for the benefit of the civilian population. The US and the EU classify ruling Hamas as a terrorist organization. The Islamists demand the destruction of Israel. However, Biden believes that a lasting peace will only be possible once all actors in the region unequivocally recognize “Israel’s right to exist as an independent Jewish state”.

The war that has just ended tends to bolster Hamas in the West Bank in its fight against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is ready to negotiate. Abbas had indefinitely postponed the parliamentary elections in the Palestinian Territories, which were actually scheduled for Saturday, for formal reasons. Critics accused him of trying to stop Hamas from winning. It would have been the first parliamentary elections in the Palestinian Territories in 15 years.

Israeli settlement policies in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem also make a two-state solution difficult. Because, according to Abbas, a Palestinian state should emerge.

The situation in the Middle East is not yet completely calm. On Friday there were again clashes on the Temple Mount (Al-Haram al-Sharif) in Jerusalem. According to the police, young Palestinians from a crowd pelted the police with stones and an incendiary device. The police used, among other things, rubber bullets. Palestinian rescue workers said they treated 15 people. Israeli police arrested nine people in context on Saturday, Palestinian news agency Wafa reported, citing eyewitnesses. Initially, there was no confirmation from the Israeli side.

Clashes between the Palestinians and Israeli security forces had caused Hamas to fire rockets in the direction of Jerusalem 12 days ago. As a result, Israel began massively shelling the Gaza Strip. According to official figures, at least 248 people were killed and injured in the densely populated coastal area in 1910. In Israel, 12 people died and more than 300 were injured.

