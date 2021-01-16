CDU Presidency: Merz and Laschet in runoff | Free press

There is a first result at the CDU’s digital party conference.

Berlin.

In the battle for the CDU chairmanship, there is a second election at the digital party congress between ex-union leader Friedrich Merz and NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet. In the first vote on Saturday, none of the three candidates achieved the required absolute majority. Foreign politician Norbert Röttgen took third place and is out of the race. (dpa)

