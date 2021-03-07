CDU politician Löbel stumbles over a mask affair | Free press

Mannheim / Berlin (dpa) – The affair over questionable issues in the purchase of corona masks is costing another member of the Bundestag of the Union the political career.

After the previously announced resignation of the previous group chairman Georg Nüßlein (CSU), the CDU MP Nikolas Löbel from Mannheim, who was under severe pressure within the Union, temporarily ended his career. Löbel announced on Sunday that he would resign from the Bundestag at the end of August and would not run to the next Bundestag as planned. At the same time, he immediately ends his membership of the CDU / CSU faction.

The 34-year-old announced that he took responsibility for his actions and that he was drawing “necessary political consequences”. The Union politician admitted that he had violated the requirements of his offices. “I would like to apologize for this to all citizens of this country.”

Löbel admitted to participating in controversial cases with corona protective masks on Friday. Löbel’s company received commissions of around 250,000 euros for negotiating mask purchase contracts between a supplier from Baden-Württemberg and two private companies in Heidelberg and Mannheim. Löbel then quickly admitted mistakes, but initially only withdrew from the Bundestag’s Foreign Affairs Committee.

But that was not enough for his critics, even within the Union. A week before the state elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, the pressure on Löbel to quickly draw further personal conclusions from the affair increased significantly within hours. Even leading Union politicians have publicly urged Löbel to back down with a drastic vocabulary – probably also to counter the impression that Löbel’s behavior was being tolerated.

The Southwest CDU’s top contender, Susanne Eisenmann, had told ZDF in view of Löbel, “If the mandate was used to bring about this sale, this brokerage, then the immediate resignation is necessary.” The head of the Junge Union, Tilman Kuban, even demanded the expulsion of those MPs from the Union parliamentary group who enriched themselves from the pandemic but did not leave voluntarily. And Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn told the “Rheinpfalz”: “Collecting a commission, that is, wanting to make money through emergency mediation, is not possible. That destroys trust in our democracy.”

The general secretary of the CDU of Baden-Württemberg, Manuel Hagel, had sharply criticized Löbel in public and thundered, “I’m ashamed!” When it comes to dealing with the Corona crisis, politicians have a special responsibility. However, “Those who fill their own pockets with essential goods such as masks do not represent the people, but the lowest interests.” The misconduct of individuals is also “a slap in the face to all sincere MPs, officials and representatives, as well as members of our CDU”.

Löbel could not withstand this concentrated pressure – and announced in his statement that he wanted to withdraw politically at the regional level. He had relinquished his position as head of the district administration of the Mannheim CDU with immediate effect and was also due to resign as a member of the Mannheim City Council at the end of August. Löbel is currently the CDU parliamentary deputy on the city council.

The chairman of the left parliamentary group in the Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, criticized the fact that Löbel only resigned from his mandate in the Bundestag at the end of August. «Resigning from the Bundestag’s mandate within six months obviously has to do with pension entitlements. Still a benefit optimizer, ”he wrote on Twitter.

Before Löbel, the Union’s previous parliamentary deputy, Nüßlein, was at the center of the mask affair. The CSU politician is under investigation for initial suspicion of corruption in connection with the purchase of masks. Nüßlein’s lawyer announced on Friday that the 51-year-old would be withdrawing from federal politics due to the corruption investigations against him. Nüßlein also resigned from the office of Deputy Chief of the Parliamentary Group of the Union, which he had initially left.

The FDP Parliamentary Director, Marco Buschmann, welcomed Löbel’s withdrawal and said in view of the matters: “Your behavior has undoubtedly caused serious damage, both in terms of the credibility of the Union and in terms of politics as a whole. Nevertheless, the legal and political reassessment must continue. We need to improve the transparency rules and finally introduce a lobby register. “