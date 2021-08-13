CDU politician Kurt Biedenkopf passed away | free press

He was something like the father of the Saxon Union: Kurt Biedenkopf had a decisive influence on the 1990s in Saxony. He got into an argument with two of his successors. Now the CDU politician is dead.

Dresden (AP) – Former Saxon Prime Minister Kurt Biedenkopf has died.

He peacefully fell asleep with his family on Thursday evening at the age of 91, the state chancellery in Dresden announced on Friday on behalf of the family. The CDU politician made a career in both parts of Germany, leading Saxony as head of government from 1990 to 2002.

Biedenkopf was born on January 28, 1930 in Ludwigshafen. In 1973, the law professor became general secretary of the CDU at the suggestion of the then party leader Helmut Kohl. He later became Kohl’s rival. In the eighties he only made his name with the CDU North Rhine-Westphalia, by the end of the decade Biedenkopf’s political career was almost over. But the turning point in the GDR opened the chance for a comeback for him.

CDU politician Lothar Späth persuaded him to go east and run for the office of prime minister in Saxony. Biedenkopf later gave the reason that he wanted to serve the country along with his wife Ingrid. Saxony experienced a start-up period under his leadership in the 1990s. He won an absolute majority three times in state elections for the Union in the Free State. The Saxons called him “King Kurt”.

However, the end of Biedenkopf’s tenure was less laudable. Things like discount purchases at the Ikea furniture store accelerated his business. The conflict about his successor had already broken out openly beforehand. Ultimately, Biedenkopf was defeated in an internal power struggle by his former finance minister, Georg Milbradt.

In April 2002, Biedenkopf left office at the age of 72. Nevertheless, he remained present in the Saxon CDU – especially when things were not going well in the party. Later he worked again as a lawyer and published. He also remained involved in politics, for example as ombudsman for Hartz IV complaints.