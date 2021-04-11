CDU MP Pfeiffer renounces new candidacy | Free press

Stuttgart / Berlin (dpa) – Bundestag CDU member Joachim Pfeiffer has stepped down as spokesman for energy and economic policy for the Union parliamentary group and announced his withdrawal from parliament.

“I will no longer participate in the upcoming elections for the German Bundestag in September of this year. I will return the nomination that has already been made in the constituency, ”said a statement from the 53-year-old Saturday, which the German news agency received.

Pfeiffer justified the decision with a highly criminal hacker attack on himself and his contract partners, as well as with the code of conduct that the Union faction wants to adopt in response to the mask scandal. He supported the tightening of the transparency rules, but the planned code of conduct practically excludes business activities in addition to the mandate for management positions in the parliamentary group. “This invalidates the free mandate,” explains Pfeiffer.

First of all, the “Welt am Sonntag” reported on the MEP’s withdrawal. According to their information, hackers had released confidential financial data related to Pfeiffer’s business premises. The Waiblingen member of the Bundestag was recently criticized for alleged conflicts of interest.

“I’ve had to defend myself for three weeks now against a campaign in which parts of the press have made fictitious claims that I have illegally linked my political mandate to business activities in addition to the mandate. These are incorrect and have been refuted, ”said Pfeiffer’s statement. He submitted the facts to the Bundestag government for a final assessment. “I must and can deal with that.”

However, a new dimension has been reached with the hacker attack. “In a way I could never have imagined, my constitutionally protected personal rights and those of my contract partners were violated with the greatest criminal energy.” The Federal Information Security Service, the Federal Constitutional Protection Service and the Baden-Württemberg National Criminal Police were involved.

“The unreasonable, highly criminal actions and the internal factional limitation of my independence as a member of the Bundestag are leading me to a split,” Pfeiffer writes. As a result, he will resign with pain in his heart as spokesman for the energy and economic policy of the CDU / CSU faction and will no longer run in the general election.

With the stricter transparency rules, the Union and the SPD want to draw conclusions from various cases of suspected corruption among MPs who have since left the CDU / CSU group. In addition, the leadership of the Union’s parliamentary group is planning a code of conduct that applies only to its own parliamentarians.

With the resignation of Pfeiffer as spokesman for energy policy, the way seems to be cleared for further negotiations with the SPD on the reform of the Renewable Energy Sources Act. At the end of March, Union and SPD actually wanted to present a concept for the further development of green electricity from wind and sun and for financing the energy transition, against the background of higher EU climate targets. However, the SPD had suspended negotiations over allegations of lobbying against Union MPs. Pfeiffer was one of the Union’s negotiators in the reform of the EEC.