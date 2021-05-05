CDU intensifies dispute with Greens | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The CDU is intensifying its dispute with the Greens as the main opponent in the federal election. Party headquarters sent a three-page argumentation resource entitled “Brief Analysis of the Alliance 90 / The Greens Election Program” to members of the Bundestag party.

“The Greens talk a lot about the future, but once this becomes concrete in their draft program, they will only be offering left-wing, cost-intensive recipes,” says the newspaper available for the German news agency in Berlin. “It is reminiscent of a mushroom: it looks nice, but it is not edible.”

Green chairmen Annalena Baerbock and Robert Habeck presented the draft for their election manifesto in mid-March. The final decision will be made at a federal party conference in mid-June. Baerbock has since been nominated as a candidate for chancellor. In connection with the power struggle decided by CDU boss Armin Laschet with CSU boss Markus Söder for the nomination of the chancellor of the Union, the polls of the Union collapsed. In some cases, the Greens were clearly ahead of the CDU / CSU for the first time.

The Adenauerhaus newspaper states that the “moderate stance” of Baerbock and the Greens should not obscure the matter: “Your draft program would be expensive, leave important questions unanswered and have fatal consequences for Germany.” Under the heading “The fly agaric phenomenon” are eleven points listed that deserve criticism from the point of view of the CDU. For example, under the point “tax increases” it says: the Greens demanded higher top tax rates, the abolition of the settlement of investment income and the introduction of a wealth tax. “You endanger the recovery of the economy after the crisis.”

In addition, the Greens wanted to drag the debt brake, abolish Hartz 4 sanctions and rent ceilings under federal law, the CDU criticizes. The Greens are in favor of ‘maneuvering motorists’ because they reduce parking space and thus play motorists against other road users. In addition, the Greens are for a general speed of 130 km / h on all highways. The election manifesto is bursting with laws, regulations and quotas. What the Greens would like to call “strong crash barriers” are “in fact often brake blocks and roadblocks for the people and the country”.

In the second part of the analysis, under the heading “What matters is what is NOT in it”, the “nice words” of the Greens “could not hide the ambiguities and gaps”. A lack of provisions, evasive wording and deliberate omissions permeate their program. Examples include the co-financing of the Greens’ redistribution plans, the planned increase of the minimum wage to 12 euros, or the fact that there are no statements about armed drones to protect Bundeswehr soldiers is being criticized.

Under point three (“Said, but not done”), the CDU criticizes the fact that the Greens mention “iron targets” in their program. “They could have tackled the solutions a long time ago in 11 states in which they rule together.” An example is the expansion of renewable energy sources – in Baden-Württemberg, where the Greens rule, they are only mediocre, lagging behind Union-led countries such as Bavaria at 51.2 percent in 2019 with a share of 31 percent in 2019 and Hesse with 51 percent. per cent. In addition, the CDU is leading the expansion of wind energy and the mobility transition, among other things.