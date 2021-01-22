CDU announces the results of the vote by mail | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – A week after the online election of Armin Laschet as the new CDU leader, the party wants to announce the result of the latest vote by letter.

Laschet’s victory is unlikely to change, the other two candidates – ex-union leader Friedrich Merz and foreign politician Norbert Röttgen – were unable to vote after a joint vote in the postal ballot.

Laschet had won the second round against Merz at the online party conference on Saturday. The Prime Minister of North Rhine-Westphalia received 52.6 percent of the votes cast, including abstentions. Merz achieved 47.0 percent. In order to make the “digital preselection” legally safe, voting followed by letter. Laschet, Merz and Röttgen had assured in advance that they would accept the results of the online vote.

In the CDU it was expected that Laschet’s result in the postal vote would be better. It was said that it would probably be important for some deputies to send the new president with a good election year into the super election year.

Merz had called on CDU members last Monday to support the new party leader. “I ask all delegates to participate in the final written vote and give a strong voice to our new chairman Armin Laschet. And then we’ll get to work together, ”a letter from Merz said.

From the point of view of the Union group leader, Ralph Brinkhaus, the CDU does not need to reinvent itself with its new chairman. “The CDU stands for good economic policy,” Brinkhaus told the “Handelsblatt”. “We want to secure the future viability of Germany as a location for years and decades to come – especially in terms of jobs. We are interested in openness of technology, modern forms of energy such as green hydrogen, less bureaucracy and a tax system that does not penalize performance. “

CDU Vice Thomas Strobl campaigned for unity before the postal vote was announced. All Christian Democrats should work to set up the party in such a way that it had a very good chance of crossing the finish line first in the state and federal elections in September, Baden-Württemberg’s minister of the interior said against the editorial network Germany. On Saturday, Laschet will deliver a speech at the CDU party conference in Baden-Württemberg. Strobl spoke of his first really big appearance as party leader.

The new CDU summit will then meet on Monday for an initial consultation. First of all, Laschet’s top management team, the presidium, should meet at 9 a.m., circles said Wednesday. The larger board will then meet at 11 a.m.