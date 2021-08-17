CDU: Ahrweiler district administrator is no longer in the near future | free press

Jürgen Pföhler was out of work for several days due to illness. The CDU faction is now striving for an unencumbered new beginning.

Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler (dpa) – The district administrator of the district of Ahrweiler, which was severely hit by the flood disaster, Jürgen Pföhler, will no longer hold office due to illness, according to the CDU faction in the district council.

The move to “no longer exercise his office was therefore necessary and inevitable,” the group’s statement published Monday said. To his knowledge, there has been no resignation, CDU district manager Michael Schneider said Tuesday.

The group’s statement said: The trust of the people in the neighborhood is no longer given. «In the current situation, the Ahrweiler district needs an unencumbered new start in management, because the challenges of the coming years will require a lot of strength and commitment. This presupposes the confidence of the population in the politically responsible.”

According to a ward spokeswoman, the ward clerk has not been employed since August 11 due to illness. Pföhler himself initially did not comment.

The Public Prosecution Service is investigating the district manager and another member of the crisis team in connection with the flood disaster in mid-July. It concerns the initial suspicion of wrongful death and negligent bodily harm caused by a disturbance on the night of the flood.