CDPR investigating four major bugs in Witcher 3’s next-gen update

The definitive model of the long-lasting RPG journey title, Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, was lastly launched on Wednesday on PC and Xbox Sequence S/X.

Nonetheless, the newest replace got here with a couple of performance-related bugs and crashes that gamers have repeatedly complained about since its launch.

Builders CD Projekt RED shortly adopted up on the grievances and, on Thursday, collated a listing of all the foremost points cited throughout the net. Right here’s a fast wrap-up of all the issues being formally investigated.

All 4 main issues of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s newest replace on PC

1) Recreation crashes on PC

Gamers are experiencing a big drop in body charge and graphical glitches associated to texture. These with high-performance graphics playing cards are additionally experiencing related points. Some customers are additionally experiencing frequent reminiscence leaks the place they can not load their just lately saved recordsdata.

To keep away from these points, gamers should guarantee they’ve up to date their drivers, from putting in the newest software program for his or her graphics playing cards to updating system {hardware}, together with the motherboard’s chipset driver.

If the difficulty nonetheless persists, CD Projekt RED has delivered a provision on their web site to fill out particular varieties.

2) Gamers are unable to replace the sport on Origin

At present, the CD Projekt RED crew is making an attempt arduous to determine why some gamers can’t replace Witcher 3: Wild Hunt from the Origin web site.

3) Low efficiency on Intel’s GPU

The crew can also be working to repair points associated to recreation crashes stemming from low ray tracing efficiency on Intel GPUs.

4) PlayStation 5 variations not obtainable throughout all areas



Though everybody will obtain it, it solely addresses the difficulty for gamers from the affected territories. We’re at the moment engaged on a difficulty the place gamers from a couple of nations, who personal the bottom recreation + expansions, could not be capable of discover and obtain the PlayStation 5 model of the expansions. Here is the listing of affected nations:

Gamers throughout a couple of areas worldwide are additionally lacking sure enlargement packs. Having acknowledged it on Twitter, builders are attempting to plan options.

Gamers throughout a couple of areas worldwide are additionally lacking sure enlargement packs. Having acknowledged it on Twitter, builders are attempting to plan options.

What else it is advisable to learn about Witcher 3’s next-gen replace

Following the discharge of Witcher 3: Wild Hunt’s newest next-gen replace, gamers have gained entry to 2 variations of the sport. The primary one incorporates graphical enhancements and superior ray tracing options, which will be run utilizing DirectX 12.

The second model will be run on DirectX 11 and lacks the ray tracing options and sure graphical enhancements obtainable within the DirectX 12 model.

Gamers with much less highly effective {hardware} ought to go for the DirectX 11 Model of Wither 3: Wild Hunt. Another resolution is to roll again to an older model of the sport. Nonetheless, that would render the sport incompatible with sure mods, particularly these with official licensed assist after the newest replace.

