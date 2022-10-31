CDC director tests positive for COVID again

NEW YORK (AP) — The pinnacle of the U.S. Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention has examined constructive once more for COVID-19.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky had gentle signs Sunday and is isolating at her residence in Massachusetts, the CDC mentioned Monday.

Walensky, 53, first examined constructive on Oct. 21. She took a course of the antiviral tablet Paxlovid, and later examined adverse. However the signs returned and Walensky is once more in isolation, working and holding digital conferences, the CDC mentioned.

Paxlovid has confirmed efficient at stopping severe illness and dying amongst these at highest danger, together with older folks and people who are immune compromised. However the tablet seems to offer little or no profit for youthful adults. Some who take the drug have skilled a return of signs after finishing Paxlovid’s five-day routine of drugs.

CDC officers mentioned Walensky is updated on her vaccines.

Walensky took over the CDC in January 2021. She is certainly one of a number of U.S. well being officers who’ve gotten COVID-19.

