CD Projekt Red assures its investors that the game will be released

After several postponements, Cyberpunk 2077 actually has to be released on December 10th. Before the final postponement of its game, however, the CD Projekt had assured Red Studio that the release date would not change until it changed its plans a few days later. The trust between the studio and the players and investors is broken, which forces CD Projekt Red to show its white paws.

a release in December?

Rather than going in the direction of Twitter to try to appease the ghosts, CD Projekt Red expressed itself through its financial results for the third quarter of its fiscal year. On two simple pages, the Polish studio confirms that Cyberpunk 2077 is indeed in the “gold” status of its development, which means that the game is playable from start to finish, but confirms a release date fixed for December 10, 2020. One Release planned for PC, Stadia, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox S / X.

A message to reassure investors, cautious after the last postponement of Cyberpunk 2077. However, another postponement that had tarnished the image of the Polish studio had stated several times that no further postponement should take place. The players even received another confirmation from the studio on social media to take their days off and make the most of Cyberpunk 2077.

The studio had gone out of their way to apologize after announcing the last postponement in order to tweak the different versions of the title, especially the console versions. In addition, the release of the next generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft has brought additional work to the developers, who therefore had to make further tweaks. Cyberpunk 2077 was announced a few years ago and is only slowly coming out. It remains to be seen whether the outcome will meet the expectations of the players.