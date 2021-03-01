CCD Image Sensors Market Demand Analysis To 2026 Lead By- Aptina Imaging Corporation, Canon Inc., Cmosis International NV, OmniVision Technologies

CCD Image Sensors Market Research Report provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the CCD Image Sensors market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position. This research report also provides post COVID-19 impact analysis of the CCD Image Sensors industry.

The CCD Image Sensors Market was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2020 and expected to reach USD 2.21 billion by 2026 and grow at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

The adoption of CCD image sensors for the automatic optical inspection (AOI) and the better camera facility in the smartphone industry is among the major factor driving the market.

Top Leading Companies of Global CCD Image Sensors Market are Aptina Imaging Corporation, Canon Inc., Cmosis International NV, OmniVision Technologies, Inc., ON Semiconductor Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, Fairchild Imaging Inc., Thorlabs Scientific Imaging, Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Narragansett Imaging, LLC, Teledyne DALSA Inc., Toshiba Corporation

Market Overview

High Quality Image Cased Inspection Expected to Drive the Demand

– In the end-user application industry, the usage of CCD image sensors is required for obtaining better quality images for the industrial inspection to keep a track on quality control and maximizing the yield in modern manufacturing, machine vision systems for automation and removing the human element.

– Industrial production in nations such as China, India has improved and require improved and automated inspection capabilities and are expected to support the market demand over the forecast period. 3D vision systems are among the innovative key areas of application for image sensors, which are currently used for industrial automation and machine vision. 3D vision with high-speed cameras and laser light can perceive the depth and detect the shape of objects effectively.

– The growing demand for advanced industrial production had been driving partnerships between the US and Chinese companies which helps China in getting advancement in the image sensors technology. The trade war situation between the two nation, however, is expected to negatively impact thus value chain flow. This is likely to further develop the Asia-Pacific CCD and CMOS image sensors market. However, the CMOS image sensor has broader use in automotive industry comparison to CCD image sensors.

Competitive Landscape

– October 2018 – ON Semiconductor introduced CCD image sensor, the KAI-50140, that incorporates 50 megapixels with the industrial inspection as application. This sensor is being used in smartphone displays for making it possible to capture an image in the smartphone with 50MP of data.

– August 2017 – Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. developed a streak camera, FESCA-100, and achieves the highest level of temporal resolution because of a newly developed structural design. The FESCA-100 can measure optical phenomena in 100 femtoseconds (one-quadrillionth of a second) with a temporal resolution twice as high as conventional products.

– May 2017 – On Semiconductor introduced KAI-29052, the sensor which provides up to twice the sensitivity of the existing KAI-29050 at 500 to 1,050 nm to evolve the needs of industrial imaging applications such as high-end security, machine vision, and aerial surveillance and mapping requirement to continue advancements in the portfolio of image sensors serving this market.

