CBS’ AJ Ross slips up on sideline report about Bengals’ QB

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow

It did not make a lot sense for “Joe Burrow suck” to be trending on Twitter, given the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback’s efficiency throughout Sunday’s Week 11 win in opposition to the Steelers in Pittsburgh.

However CBS sideline reporter and Pittsburgh native AJ Ross stated “with that Joe Burrow suck” as a substitute of “with that Joe Burrow sack” throughout the third quarter of the published, and there have been loads of reactions from Bengals followers.

Ross rapidly corrected herself, however the harm was completed so to talk.

Burrow was sacked twice via three quarters.

Earlier within the sport, CBS shade analyst Adam Archuleta disagreed with a move interference name in opposition to the Bengals’ Mike Hilton, and thought the Steelers’ Myles Jack ought to have been penalized for a late hit on Burrow.

This text initially appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: ‘Joe Burrow suck’: CBS’ AJ Ross slips up on report about Bengals’ QB