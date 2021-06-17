CBD Skin Care Market Share Industry Trend Report 2021 |Kiehl’s, Cannuka, LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc

For an effectual business growth, companies must adopt research report such as CBD Skin Care Market which has become quite vital in this rapidly changing marketplace. The most up to date market insights and analysis performed in this report brings marketplace clearly into focus. An analytical assessment of the competitors gives clear idea of the most important challenges faced by them in the current market and in the coming years.

The attention on the overwhelming players Kiehl’s, Cannuka, LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., ENDOCA., Lord Jones., VERTLYBALM., THE CBD SKINCARE CO., LEEF ORGANICS., JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS, CBD For Life, Kana Skincare, Apothecanna, KBLCOSMETICS., Pacific Roots, LLC., CBD Care Garden, LLC, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, Ecogen Labs, Nordic Oil., Satliva, among others.

Global CBD skin care Market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 32.95% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026.

CBD or cannabidiol is derived from the hemp plant. It is very beneficial for the people who are suffering from insomnia, anxiety, stress and other problems. These CBD are widely used in skin care products because they have the ability to decrease the inflammation and pain caused by inflammatory skin disorders. They also can support the skin’s natural healing process and can also decrease the lifespan of eczema/psoriasis flare-ups. Oils, masks & serum, cleansers and other are some of the common types of the CBD.

Conducts Overall CBD SKIN CARE Market Segmentation:

By Source (Hemp, Marijuana),

Type (Oil, Creams & Moisturizers, Masks & Serums, Cleansers, Others),

Application (Mass Market, Smoke Shops, E-commerce, Others),

Distribution (Online Sales, Offline Sales)

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Canopy Growth Corporation announced the acquisition of This Works. This purchase is a main element of a multifaceted approach for hemp and CBD as Canopy Growth continues to construct on its highly integrated production and distribution platform. This acquisition will help the company to expand their product offering and strengthen their position in the market

In April 2019, Ovation Science Inc. announced the launch of their new line of topical skin care products mixed with cannabidiol derived from hemp called ARLO Beauty. This is the company’s new anti- aging product line which will consist of anti- aging day cream, night cream, luxurious hand & body lotion and eye cream

