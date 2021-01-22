CBD Skin Care Market Need and Demand for Healthy and Growing Skin Booming with Kiehl’s, Cannuka, LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., ENDOCA., Lord Jones., VERTLYBALM., THE CBD SKINCARE CO., LEEF ORGANICS., JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS, CBD For Life, Kana Skincare

The Global CBD Skin Care Market size was valued at $633.6 million in 2020 and is anticipated to reach $3,484.00 million by 2028, with a CAGR of +33% during the forecast period. The CBD skin care market exhibits an incremental revenue opportunity of $2,747.4 million from 2021 to 2028.

CBD based skincare oils led the market and accounted for a share of 40.9% in 2018. These product types have been gaining increasing popularity in the personal care market. It is highly beneficial for acne, aging, and wrinkle-prone skin conditions due to its anti-inflammatory properties. CBD oil also has antioxidant attributes, which help in reducing the visible signs of aging.

Masks and serums are anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of +33% over the forecast period. These CBD infused masks and serums are expected to gain a significant share in the global market. This scenario is attributed to the increasing demand for facial mask sheets and serums that penetrate deep in the skin and are easy to apply.

CBD or cannabidiol is derived from the hemp plant. It is very beneficial for people who are suffering from insomnia, anxiety, stress, and other problems. These CBD are widely used in skincare products because they have the ability to decrease the inflammation and pain caused by inflammatory skin disorders. They also can support the skin’s natural healing process and can also decrease the lifespan of eczema/psoriasis flare-ups. Oils, masks & serum, cleansers, and others are some of the common types of CBD.

Top Key Players:

Kiehl’s, Cannuka, LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Medical Marijuana, Inc., ENDOCA., Lord Jones., VERTLYBALM., THE CBD SKINCARE CO., LEEF ORGANICS., JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS, CBD For Life, Kana Skincare, Apothecanna, KBLCOSMETICS., Pacific Roots, LLC., CBD Care Garden, LLC, FOLIUM BIOSCIENCES, Ecogen Labs, Nordic Oil., Satliva

Global CBD Skin Care Market, by Product Type:

Oil

Serums

Moisturizers & Cream

Cleansers

Sunscreens

Others (Lip Balm, Mask etc.)

Global CBD Skin Care Market, by Source:

Hemp

Marijuana

Global CBD Skin Care Market, by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Region Outlook:

Global CBD Skin Care Market: Regional Segment Analysis North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India

The Global CBD Skin Care Market Research Report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the CBD Skin Care industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1: CBD Skin Care Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global CBD Skin Care Market Competition by Company

Chapter 3: CBD Skin Care Company Profiles and Sales Data

Chapter 4: CBD Skin Care Market Status and Outlook by Regions

Chapter 5: CBD Skin Care Application/End Users

Chapter 6: Global CBD Skin Care Market Forecast

Chapter 7: CBD Skin Care Upstream Raw Materials

Chapter 8: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

Chapter 9: Research Findings and Conclusion

