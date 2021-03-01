CBD Retail Market 2021-28 revolutionary trends with Acreage Holdings, Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Cresco Labs, Curaleaf Holdings, Green Thumb Industries, Harvest Health and Recreation, iAnthus, MedMen, Trulieve, Medterra, CBD American Shaman

CBD oil businesses can make a good deal of profit once their customer base is established. If you charge an average of $60 per product at a 50% mark-up, you’ll need to sell 200 products every month to make $6,000 in profit. This goal can be easier to meet than you may think given the exceptional demand.

U.S. CBD market will reach $20 billion in sales by 2025.

The global market for cannabidiol (CBD) oil should grow from $967.2 million, to $5.3 billion by 2025, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of +40% for the period of 2021-2028. CBD oils are primarily used in pharmaceutical, food, cosmetic and other industries.

Walgreens, Sprout, CVS, Ulta Beauty, GNC Holdings, Urban Outfitters are just a handful of retailers offering or looking to offer, CBD products to consumers.

With so many product options on offer, such as tinctures, vape oils, topical salves, and more, being a CBD reseller has potential to be a profitable venture. Brightfield Group analysts recently predicted that year-over-year CBD sales in the United States will soar 706% this year to approximately $5 billion.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Acreage Holdings, Inc.

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc.

Cresco Labs

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Green Thumb Industries Inc.

Harvest Health and Recreation

iAnthus

MedMen

Trulieve

Medterra

CBD American Shaman

CBDistillery

Green Roads

Walgreens

Sprout

CVS

Ulta Beauty

GNC Holdings

Urban Outfitters

The report caters to various stakeholders in CBD Retail Market industry including investors, suppliers, product manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts. Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decisions regarding their future product launches, technology up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics. Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the CBD Retail market.

CBD Retail Market report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with segmentations.

Market segmentation:

By Type

Isolate contains only CBD, with no other cannabinoids.

Full-spectrum contains all cannabinoids naturally found in the cannabis plant, including THC.

Broad-spectrum contains multiple cannabinoids naturally found in the cannabis plant, but doesn’t contain THC.

By End User

Hospital

Pharmaceutical

Beauty Products

Research Institutes

Others

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the CBD Retail market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the CBD Retail market in terms of revenue.

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the CBD Retail market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The emergence of the COVID-19 outbreak has brought an unprecedented impact on the market scenarios across several business sectors of the industries. However, this time shall pass soon. Increasing support from government administration, favorable initiatives from government, research institutes, clinics, and healthcare systems and several organizations can help in the fight against this COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

