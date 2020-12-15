CBD Nutraceuticals Market Forecast to 2027 | What Recent Study Say About Top Companies Elixinol, Green Roads, MEDTERRA, Foria Wellness

A nutraceutical is a pharmaceutical alternative that claims physiological benefits. Nutraceutical product is a food or fortified food product that not only supplements the diet but also assists in treating or preventing disease (apart from anemia), so it provides medical benefits. A naturally-occurring compound found in plants, cannabidiol (CBD), belongs to a family of compounds called cannabinoids. Examples of nutraceuticals are natural foods, including antioxidants, dietary supplements, fortified dairy products, and citrus fruits, and vitamins, minerals, herbals, milk, and cereals.

The CBD nutraceuticals market is anticipated to grow due to the products as they are more convenient and travel-friendly. However, the presence of alternatives like the herbal nutraceuticals, such as echinacea, and turmeric that have ruled the global nutraceuticals space for a long period, is restraining the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for hemp protein among athletes, bodybuilders, and the vegan population is expected to drive the market for cannabidiol (CBD) nutraceuticals over the forecast period.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

Bluebird Botanicals

CV Sciences, Inc.

Elixinol LLC

Endoca BV

Foria Wellness

Garden of Life

Green Roads

Isodiol

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

MEDTERRA

Note – The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘CBD Nutraceuticals Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The CBD nutraceuticals market is segmented on the basis of product type, and sales channel. Based on product type the market is segmented as CBD tinctures, capsules & softgels, CBD gummies, others. On the basis of sales channel the market is categorized as retail stores and online pharmacies.

The objective of the researchers is to find out the sales, value, and status of the In CBD Nutraceuticals industry at the international levels. While the status covers the years of 2020 – 2027, the forecast is for the period 2020 – 2027 that will enable market players to not only plan but also execute strategies based on the market needs.

Report Scope:

This report is a business analysis that examines market trends for CBD Nutraceuticals. The report includes sections on the following topics

Current prevalence of CBD Nutraceuticals, trend analysis and factors influencing future incidence.

Market analysis by treatment type, including annual incidence and trend analysis.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of CBD Nutraceuticals.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for CBD Nutraceuticals for the global market, major market subsegments subdivided by geographic region and further, by selected country.

Detailed review of the current products, their indications for all identified market segments.

Profile of the individual market subsegments within the major market segments analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

Report Includes:

Detailed overview of the CBD Nutraceuticals and corresponding global markets

Country specific data and analysis for France, Germany, Italy, U.K., Spain, Russia, India, China, Japan, United States, Canada, Middle East and Africa

Evaluation of market dynamics with a focus on increasing prevalence of CBD Nutraceuticals cases, technological advancements

A look into regulatory environment, new products launces and technological advancements, and current strategies within the market

