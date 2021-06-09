CBD Food and Beverage Market Report 2020-2025, Industry Overview, Share, Size, Growth and Forecast CBD Food and Beverage Market Analysis By Top Key Players - Alkaline88 LLC, Beverages Trade Network, Dixie Brands Inc., Green Roads (Affinity Beverage Group, Inc.)

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “CBD Food and Beverage Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global CBD food and beverage market grew at a CAGR of around 21% during 2014-2019 and expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a non-psychoactive derivative of cannabis infused with various food products and beverages. These edible items aid in treating anxiety, insomnia, inflammation, hyperemesis, osteoporosis, and other health conditions. They are considered healthier than smoking cannabis as they reduce exposure to tar and carcinogens. Some of the CBD-infused food and beverages available in the market include tea, gummies, ice cream, chocolates, and bakery items.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global CBD Food and Beverage Market Trends:

The rising legalization of recreational cannabis in various countries, such as the United States, Canada, and Mexico, is positively influencing the sales of CBD food and beverages. Moreover, the increasing shift from smoking cannabis to healthier edible alternatives due to the growing prevalence of respiratory ailments is driving the market. Apart from this, the rising adoption of CBD-infused edible products for treating nausea, weight loss, poor appetite, and muscle spasms in cancer patients is anticipated to strengthen the growth of the market.

Global CBD Food and Beverage Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

The report has segmented the market on region, source, product type and distribution channel

Breakup by Source:

Marijuana Derived

Hemp Derived

Synthetic

Breakup by Product Type:

Bakery Products

Chocolate

Cereal Bars

Candies

Beverages

Ice Cream

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States,Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, South Korea, Australia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Spain, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Others)

Middle East and Africa: (South Africa, Israel)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

