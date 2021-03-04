CBD Beverages Market Growth, Opportunities, Industry Applications, Analysis and Forecast To 2027

The CBD Beverages Market delivers a succinct analysis on industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

CBD Beverages Market report is segmented on the basis of type, application, and regional& country level. Based upon type CBD Beverages market is classified as Food Grade CBD Beverages and Pharmaceutical Grade CBD Beverages. Based upon application, CBD Beverages market is classified into mass markets, storefront dispensaries, convenience stores, and online stores.

CBD Beverages Market is valued at 2.09 USD Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11.38 Million by 2025 with the 27.4% CAGR of over the forecast period.

CBD, the contraction for cannabidiol, is one of the non-psychoactive ingredients in cannabis, increasingly offers wide-ranging health benefits with few side effects and low risk of addiction. Tetrahydrocannabinol or THC is the main psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. CBD beverages include everything from non-alcoholic wine, water, kombucha to cold brew coffee. With the hydration needs it offers a variety of other delicious drinks, including kombucha and CBD beverages. Recently, CBD drinks are increasing in both popularity and availability as cannabis products and marijuana has become legalized in states across the country. The FDA recently approved a CBD-based medication called Epidiolex, which is an oral cannabidiol solution, to help patients who suffer from certain types of seizures. CBD to consumable products may make it easier for consumers to incorporate it into their lifestyles and gain these benefits.

The regions covered in this global CBD beverages market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of CBD Beverages is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players–

Global CBD Beverages market Report covers prominent players are like Alkaline Water Company, Canopy Growth Corporation, New Age Beverages Corporation, Tilray Inc, Coca-Cola, Heineken, American Premium Water, Phivida Holdings, Cannara Biotech Inc, Molson Coors Brewing, Aurora Cannabis, CannTrust Holdings, CBD Biotechnology Co. Ltd and others.

Rising Awareness of the health benefits expected to grow CBD Beverages market.

The growth is CBD Beverages is primarily driven by an increasing demand for functional beverages made with healthy, natural ingredients and increasing public awareness of the health and wellness benefits of CBD. Combined with the advances in CBD manufacturing technology, there are already many different companies offering CBD-infused drinks in the United States and other countries. For example, the popular tea company Buddha Teas offers four varieties of CBD tea infused with chamomile, match, and other ingredients. According to Zenith Global, the U.S. CBD-filled drinks market will reach an estimated USD 1.4 billion by 2023, making it one of the fastest-growing segments in the overall industry. Rising awareness of consumers on the wellness of the products and a growing number of health-conscious consumers is another factor driving the growth of CBD beverage market. Additionally, as the amusing market continues to expand, consumers are also experiencing an influx of new products. Aside from traditional cannabis flower, consumers can now choose from a variety of products at dispensaries and trade stores. Currently, cannabis-based concentrates, extracts, and edibles are becoming highly popular among consumers. It is expected that U.S. consumer sales of cannabidiol usually abbreviated as CBD will reach around 1.8 billion U.S. dollars by 2022. However, regulation and compliance on the use of CBD in the food and beverage industry have the potential to hampers the growth of the market. The market is expected to cabinet significant growth in the forecast period due to rising adoption of natural products over pharmaceutical products is an opportunity for this market.

North America is dominating the CBD Beverages Market

North America is expected the major share of the global CBD Beverages market. The CBD drinks market in the U.S. will be worth USD 260 million by the year 2022, while the combined value of CBD and THC-infused beverages will reach USD 1.4 billion by 2024. By 2029, the global cannabis market could be as big as $130 billion, with CBD beverages contributing a significant portion. The kombucha craze in America surged in 2016. The tea had an estimated 1.06 billion dollar global market value. In China, a country responsible for producing more than half of the cannabis in the world, most people likely have never heard of it. Europe is anticipated to hold the second position in the global cannabis beverages market in the future, owing to the rising investment for cannabis beverages and growing awareness.

Market Segmentation –

By Type:-

Food Grade CBD Beverages

Pharmaceutical Grade CBD Beverages

By Application:-

Mass Markets

Storefront Dispensaries

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

By Regional & Country Analysis

North America US. Canada

Europe UK France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



