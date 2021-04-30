Caustic Potash Market Price Trends, Size, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast 2021-2026 | IMARC Group
The global caustic potash market reached a volume of 2.6 Million Tons in 2020. Looking forward, the market is expected to continue its moderate growth during the next five years., according to a new report by IMARC Group. Also known as potassium hydroxide or potash lye, caustic potash (KOH) is an alkaline compound produced through the electrolysis of water and potassium chloride solution. It is used as a thickening agent, stabilizer and pH adjuster in the food and beverage (F&B) industry. It is also employed in the manufacturing of liquid soaps and shampoos as it is a versatile cleaning agent. Global Caustic Potash Market Trends: Potassium carbonate, which is produced from caustic potash, is widely used as a raw material or catalyst for manufacturing numerous end user products. Additionally, it is commonly utilized in wet mount preparation of various clinical specimens for microscopic visualization of fungi and fungal elements in skin, hair, nails and vaginal secretions. The topical KOH solution is also considered safe as well as useful for treating warts. Apart from this, there has been a rise in the demand for KOH-based fertilizers in the agriculture industry to increase crop yield and improve productivity. Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report. Caustic Potash Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation: Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market. Some of the major players and suppliers analyzed in the report include: Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN) Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Tessenderlo Group (EBR: TESB) ERCO Worldwide Chengdu Huarong Chemical Co., Ltd. UNID Chemicals The report has segmented the market on the basis of End-Use, Form, Grade, and Region. Performance of Key Regions North America Asia Pacific Europe Latin America Middle East and Africa Market Breakup by End Use Potassium Carbonate Potassium Phosphates Potassium Soaps and Detergents Liquid Fertilizers Agricultural Chemicals Others Market Breakup by Form Solid Liquid Market Breakup by Grade Industrial Reagent Pharma