Causes of flight: Commission calls on government to act | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – To prevent people from fleeing their countries of origin, experts believe that the federal government should take more vigorous action against global warming and test arms exports, among other things.

A corresponding recommendation is made by the “Expert Commission on Causes of Flight”, established by the grand coalition of CDU / CSU and SPD in its final report, presented on Tuesday in Berlin.

The independent committee goes back to the coalition agreement and started work in October 2019. Its 24 members come from academia, non-governmental organizations, industry and international organizations. Your recommendations from 15 areas target the next federal government. The chairman of the committee, the president of the German Red Cross, Gerda Hasselfeldt, expressed confidence that the incoming government would take the proposals seriously – the expertise is not a ‘one-hit-fly’.

Experts said it was difficult to make predictions about future migration movements. But they expect that people will continue to flee to Europe in the future, especially from the conflict areas of the Middle East with relatively young population groups. Drought and other effects of climate change also caused people to leave their homes – even though most stayed in their region of origin.

From the authors’ point of view, Germany should also establish a coalition of states that each year takes in a certain number of refugees directly from their region of origin. With a size of 0.05 percent of Germany’s own population, this would amount to 40,000 people per year, mainly from vulnerable groups such as women, children and victims of sexualized violence.

From the point of view of the experts, better cooperation between federal ministries, better skills to analyze developments in other countries and to develop strategies to deal with them are necessary. A “Council for Security and Development”, which could advise the federal government as an expert body, should help with this. In addition, the federal government must campaign for compliance with the law at the EU’s external borders and, in particular, take action against the rejection of those seeking protection. Moreover, she must provide decent housing.

Minister of Development Aid Gerd Müller (CSU), who also presented the report, called for better coordination of the European Union, for example in dealing with countries of origin. Attempts to reform asylum have failed for years because the EU countries cannot reach an agreement. The EU must invest significantly more in crisis prevention and development policy and take action against misery and hunger. If the international community did more to achieve the UN development goals, many crises, wars and refugee movements would become superfluous, says Müller.