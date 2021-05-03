Caulk Tubes Market Size, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast To 2027

Introduction to Caulk Tubes Market

Caulk is a material used as sealant for buildings and pipes, during application, caulk tubes provide convenience. Caulk tubes are made up of different materials, which includes plastic/paperboard in majority while metal such as aluminum & tin are used for closures. Caulk tubes market outlook is expected to be positive during the forecast period, owing to ease of sealant application. Caulk tubes are available for different capacities of sealant material such as 300 ml, 350 ml, 900 ml, and 1000 ml among others. To increase the impact at the point of purchase, leading manufacturers in the industry are offering tube labels and litho-printed paper types. Durability of caulk tubes protect the contents throughout the supply chain and ensures that they are transferred in optimal condition. There are several manufacturers offering fiber caulk tubes which contains recycled fiber as well as post-consumer material. Caulk tubes market is expected to witness significant growth rate in the upcoming years, owing to increment in the compact packaging solutions for industrial as well as consumer products.

Dynamics of Caulk Tubes Market

Introduction of composite cardboard tubes and government regulations regarding plastic usage may boost the growth of cardboard caulk tubes market in the upcoming years. Caulk tubes market may witness decrement in the market growth owing to introduction of laminates and adhesives for construction purpose. For a homeowner, caulk tubes are perfect picks for applying sealant which makes huge difference during usage. Caulk tube turns out to be a high performance product at construction sites as well as industrial facilities. The global demand for caulk tubes is expected to increase moderately during the forecast period, owing to mature market scenario of adhesive & sealant materials. Manufacturers prefer paperboard caulk tubes, due to increment in the sustainable product development as well as regulations for plastic in some countries. Composite paperboard material which includes polyethylene layers within it are used by the leading manufacturers in the industry. The competition intensity in the caulk tubes market is expected to be moderate in the near future, although companies in the paperboard industry are expected to get engaged in caulk tube manufacturing.

Caulk Tubes Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, global caulk tubes market has been segmented as

Plastic Polyethylene HDPE LDPE LLDPE PET PVC

Paperboard

Metal Aluminum Tin



On the basis of capacity, global caulk tubes market has been segmented as

<100 ml

100-300 ml

300-600 ml

>600 ml

On the basis of end use, global caulk tubes market has been segmented as

Automotive

Aerospace

Households

Building & Construction

Caulk Tubes Market: Key Players & Trends

Manufacturers such as Smurfit Kappa Group are providing bespoke caulk tubes as an efficient marketing tool and for consumer convenience. Some of the key players in the caulk tubes market includes Ritter GmbH, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group, WEICON GmbH & Co.KG, and Nordson Corporation

Caulk Tubes Market: Regional Outlook

In East Asia, China is expected to dominate in terms of market share as well as growth rate during the forecast period. In North America, U.S. is expected to hold majority of market share in the next decade, wherein, Canada is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The caulk tubes market in the Middle East & Africa region is expected to lead by GCC Countries which is then followed by Turkey and South Africa. The European countries such as Germany, Italy, Spain, and U.K. in caulk tubes market are expected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period. Latin American caulk tubes market is expected to expand at a noticeable growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in construction sites development and manufacturing sector. Furthermore, caulk tubes market in India is expected to boost in the upcoming years, observing the growth of government construction projects as well as architectural sector demand.

