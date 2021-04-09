Cattle Feed Concentrate Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2028

Cattle Feed Concentrate Outlook

Cattle feed concentrates are feeds that contain high density of nutrients, they are generally low in crude fiber content and high in total digestible nutrients. The fundamental role of cattle feed concentrate is to deliver resolute sources of essential nutrients for cattle used for meat production.

The cattle feed concentrate contains important nutrients of energy and protein as well as vital nutrients such as amino acids, enzymes, and vitamins, among others. The growing demand for healthy and safe pet food, meat products obtained from livestock and poultry animals, and other forms of meat such as aquatic products are the primary factors expected to drive the growth of the market for cattle feed concentrate.

The nutritional value of the meat obtained from cattle can be enhanced if they are nourished with proper food additions and nutrients such as cattle feed concentrates.

Cattle Feed Concentrates Market Dynamics

Cattle feed concentrate increases the feed production and fat percentage of the cattle considerably. Moreover, Cattle’s health improves significantly. Animal Nutrition is considered as a big concern today. Cattle feed concentrates benefit the cattle in increasing milk production, fat percentage, improvement in health, reduction in diseases caused due to malnutrition or deficiency, and bacterial & viral infections. There has been a substantial customer inclination towards the consumption of meat and poultry products, which is accountable to their need for protein-rich food sources.

Cattle Feed Concentrate Market: Segmentation

By Product Type, the cattle feed concentrate market is segmented into:

Straights

Blends

Compounds

By Distribution Channel, the cattle feed concentrate market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Retail Stores

Online Stores

By End Use, the cattle feed concentrate market is segmented into:

Household (Retail)

Commercial

By Region, the cattle feed concentrate market is segmented into:

North America

Latin America

Eastern Europe

Western Europe

Asia Pacific except Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

Cattle Feed Concentrate Market – Key Participants

Examples of some of the key participants identified in the global cattle feed concentrate market are Hindustan Animal Feeds, Cargill, Biofit, Jai Kisan Agro Products, Uniplendour (CUC), RUNHOP, Archer Daniels Midland Animal Nutrition, CP Group, Purina Mills, LLC, ACOLID (The Arab Company for Livestock Development), Royal Agrifirm Group, ForFarmers (Lochem, the Netherlands), Alltech, Nutreco, Royal De Heus, Nonghyup Feed, Inc., WH Group, TRS (Tangrenshen Group), Tyson Foods, East Hope Group, and Netsurf.

