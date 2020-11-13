Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market Size will Observe Lucrative Surge By the End 2020 – 2026 | Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Centurion Medical Products

A superior and comprehensive market research report endows professionals with a lot of aspects about the market and the industry. Top players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this market research report. This Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market report provides top to bottom examination of the market as far as income and developing business sector is concerned. In this report, market data is broken down in a systematic process to highlight focus areas of client’s interest. Markets at local, regional and global level are considered in this Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market report.

Global catheter stabilization device/catheter securement devices market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2.13 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Rising demand for catheter stabilization devices which has been a result of change in the lifestyle of individuals, this has been a cause for the elevation in the market.

The Leading Market Players Covered in this Report are :

Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic, Centurion Medical Products, 3M, Smith & Nephew, BD, ConvaTec Group PLC, Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen AG, M. C. Johnson, Merit Medical Systems, Thomas Medical, MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG, TIDI Products, LLC, La-med Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., MSI, ARGON MEDICAL, Nordson Corporation among others.

Regional Analysis Includes:

Asia-Pacific- China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia

Europe- Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy etc.

North America- The United States, Mexico, and Canada

South America- Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, etc.

The Middle East and Africa- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2019, Medtronic announced that they had agreed to acquire Epix Therapeutics expanding their portfolio for cardio ablation. This acquisition is expected to close in Medtronic’s fourth fiscal quarter for the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

In October 2018, Clada Medical Devices was acquired by Norson Corporation. This acquisition would result in the expansion of balloon catheter engineering capabilities and would build on the company’s strategic objective to grow Nordson’s precision applications within the minimally invasive medical device market.

In April 2018, Biomerics and ATL technology, announced that they will acquire Catheter Research Inc. With the addition of Catheter Research Inc. (CRI), they would be in a state to serve medical device industry at a higher level. The expansion of their network is going to offer many benefits including the supreme use of their expertise and specialties related to catheters and customized engineering for the delivery of best in class products.

Market Definition: Global Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market

Catheter is a medical device which consists of a thin flexible tube placed into the body, collect and withdraw urine, blood and gases from the body. A drainage bag is attached to it for a temporary storage. Catheter stabilization devices are crucial for people who are not able to empty their bladders in a normal way. It helps to keep bladder as well as kidney healthy and prevent from infection and control leakage.

Market Drivers

An increase in hospitalization rate acts as a driving factor in the market growth.

The growing rate of geriatric population is expected to drive the growth of the global catheter stabilizations devices market

Catheter securement devices are a needleless device that offers safe, cost-effective, and time-saving process which is a major factor of growth in the market

Market Restraints

Inflated costs of various technologically advanced products hinder its growth in the market

The shift in preference of clients to alternative products acts as a restraint for its growth in the market

There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.

Chapter 1: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.

Chapter 2: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.

Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices.

Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices.

Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 6: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 7: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices.

Chapter 9: Catheter Stabilization Device/Catheter Securement Devices Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019 – 2026).

Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.

Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.

Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.

