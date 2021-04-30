Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection (CRBSI) Market 2021-28 Clutch Huge Revenues with CorMedix, Geistlich Pharma, TauroPharm GmbH, Fresenius Medical Care

Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) is defined as the presence of bacteremia originating from an intravenous catheter. It is one of the most frequent, lethal, and costly complications of central venous catheterization and also the most common cause of nosocomial bacteremia.

Femoral vein catheters are more prone to develop CRBSI due to the anatomical area of insertion. Furthermore, fungi growth is a common occurrence. This situation warrants antifungal empiric therapy in this subset of patients. Catheter removal is a mainstay of treatment.

Almost any type of infection can lead to sepsis. Infections that lead to sepsis most often start in the lung, urinary tract, skin, or gastrointestinal tract.

CRBSI diagnosis can be made when culture results identify the same organism in at least the culture obtained as a peripheral stick and from a culture of the catheter tip.

Market segmentation:

By Prevention

Perform proper hand hygiene

Use maximal barriers during catheter insertion

Provide antisepsis with chlorhexidine gluconate

Choose an appropriate insertion site

By Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

