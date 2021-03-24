Catarina Lima was named best actress at a film festival in the USA

The role of the Portuguese actress in “À Vida” was one of the highlights of Filmapalooza.

Actress plays the leading role in “À Vida”.

It presents itself as the largest film competition in the world with participants from dozens of countries. We’re talking about Filmapalooza, which was held in Washington this year, but in an online version.

The festival started on March 18th and ended last Sunday, March 21st, with films from nearly 80 different cities. “À Vida”, a Portuguese short film directed by André Gonçalo Costa, was the Portuguese representative from Lisbon, where it won the city’s 48-hour film project.

The short film is played by Catarina Lima in the soap opera “Terra Brava”, an actress who has already appeared in “A Escritora” this year and who some of the audience knows from her dance side. The Portuguese actress received the award for best actress in this year’s edition of Filmapalooza.

The film also won a small room of its own at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. “À Vida” will be part of the Short Film Corner program in Cannes this coming July.