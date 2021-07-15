Catarina Furtado’s new program will make its debut this Saturday

“É Urgente o Amor”: Catarina Furtado’s new program starts this Saturday

It will be full of love, music and of course emotions.

Catarina Furtado’s new program promises not to leave viewers indifferent by using music and surprises to make participants reveal their love for one another.

The program brings us five different stories. The first takes place between Lyon and Portugal. Sérgio Albuquerque is a young dancer who wants to show his father all the love he has done for his son in his life. To show this feeling, he travels to Portugal, where he is reunited with his father and presents him with a dance that will shape both of them forever.

The second story is about the love of a couple with 57 years of marriage: Aurora and João, who are presented with a dream trip, surrounded by family and friends.

The next two stories are characterized by strength, courage and resilience. Although António Oliveira lives with hearing loss, that hasn’t stopped him from overcoming the various obstacles in his life. His family and friends are preparing a very special surprise for him to thank António for all the love he has always shown. In the second story we follow Natasa, a mother who gave up her dreams and fled her home country to ensure the safety of both daughters.

The final protagonist is the musician DJ Magazzino, who is facing a very difficult moment in his life, but everything gets better when he is surprised by Catarina Furtado and her friends.

The program begins on Saturday, July 17th at 9 p.m. on RTP1.