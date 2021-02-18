Catamaran Market Competitive Research And Precise Outlook 2021 To 2026

The Global Catamaran Market is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Catamaran market was valued at 12500 Million US$ in 2021 and is projected to reach 17700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period.

A catamaran is a multi-hulled watercraft featuring two parallel hulls of equal size. It is a geometry-stabilized craft, deriving its stability from its wide beam, rather than from a ballasted keel as with a monohull sailboat. Being ballast-free and therefore lighter than a monohull, catamarans often have a shallower draft (draught) than comparably-sized monohulls. The two hulls combined also often have a smaller hydrodynamic resistance than comparable monohulls, requiring less propulsive power from either sails or motors. The catamaran’s wider stance on the water can reduce both heeling and wave-induced motion, as compared with a monohull.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Catamaran Market: Sunreef Yachts, Spirited Designs, Lagoon Catamaran, Fountaine Pajot Catamarans, Matrix Yachts, Voyage, TomCat Boats, Alibi, Robertson and Caine, Gemini Catamarans, World Cat and others.

Global Catamaran Market Split By Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global Catamaran Market on the basis of Types are:

Sailing catamarans

Powered catamarans

On the basis of Application , the Global Catamaran Market is segmented into:

Sport

Cruising

Ocean racing

Passenger transport

Other Applications

Regional Analysis For Catamaran Market:

For the comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Catamaran Market is analysed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India and others. Each of these regions is analysed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

