Catalyst Fertilizer Market 2020: Latest Trends, Global Demand, Industry Growth, In-depth Analysis and Opportunities till 2027

The catalyst fertilizers market was valued at US$ 2,423.32million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$2,992.38million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8%from2020to 2027.

Catalysts are essential materials in the industrial production. Approximately 60% of all consumer and industrial products such as fertilizer, batteries, plastics, and pharmaceuticals are made up of catalyst. They are highly preferred in chemical processes that help in accelerating the rate of the chemical process without altering the final product. Catalyst increases output and improves process efficiency, at lower cost. Therefore, strong emphasis is given for expansion of catalyst with higher activity, to reduce environmental impact and increase longevity. Based on production process, the catalyst fertilizer market is categorized into Haber-Bosch process, contact process, and others. In 2019, the Haber – Bosch process segment dominated the market by accounting for 53.0% of the total market share. Ammonia is one of the largest chemical prepared across the world through the Haber-Bosch process. The Haber-Bosch process is based on catalytic reactions making the conversion rate high for this process.

The catalyst fertilizers market in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, North America holds the significant share of the global catalyst fertilizers market due to the high use of catalyst fertilizer in regional agriculture. The US and Canada are among the leading countries in terms of catalyst fertilizer usage. The US dominated the North America catalyst fertilizer market in 2019 and is projected to lead the market during 2020–2027. Growing food security concerns, agricultural development, and desire to increase agricultural output in countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico has raised the demand for synthetic fertilizers such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potash fertilizers. Catalyst fertilizers are majorly used in the production of a mmonia which further used as building block of synthetic fertilizers. Thus, the catalyst fertilizers market in the region is primarily driven by the increasing production of synthetic fertilizers.

Strategic Insights:-Mergers and acquisitions, and research &development are commonly adopted strategies by companies to expand their footprint worldwide. The catalyst fertilizer market players such as Haldor Topsoe, Clariant, LKAB Minerals, and Axe shave been implementing these strategies to enlarge the customer base and to gain significant market share in the world, which also allows them to maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in 2018, Haldor Topsoe A/S has signed a shareholder agreement for 11.7% share in the Ramagundam fertilizer plant in Telangana, India, together with the Danish government-owned fund IFU and The Danish Agribusiness Fund (DAF).

