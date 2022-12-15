Casualty of War The Stein Favor walkthrough

The Casualty of Battle in God of Battle Ragnarok is a sequence of 5 Favors or aspect quests that Kratos has to finish in Vanaheim. These Favors are given by spirits unfold throughout the realm and infrequently contain fetching lacking objects.

One such Favor is known as The Stein and is given to Kratos by a ghost named Magnus in God of Battle Ragnarok. This information goals to stroll you thru all the mandatory steps to finish this Favor in Vanaheim.

It’s essential to full the Scent of Survival aspect quest earlier than beginning Casualty of Battle’s The Stein Favor in God of Battle Ragnarok

Head to the Jungle space behind the Dam to fulfill Magnus and activate the Casualty of Battle: The Stein Favor in God of Battle Ragnarok (Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

To activate any of the Casualty of Battle Favors, you will need to full a aspect quest referred to as Scent of Survival, which supplies entry to the Crater area.

To achieve the placement of the Casualty of Battle: Stein Favor, head to the Jungle Dam space of the Vanaheim realm. Behind the Jungle Dam, you’ll be able to activate two Favors: What Lies Beneath Vanaheim and Casualty of Battle’s The Stein.

Search for a spirit named Magnus in the identical location, and work together with it to activate The Stein Favor. This aspect quest requires you to search out the opposite half of Mead Stein for Magnus.

To start, you will need to work together with a glowing purple object proper in entrance of Magnus. As soon as it has been picked, you have to to search out the opposite half of Mead Stein.

Discovering the opposite half of Mead Stein

Exit the Jungle Dam space by way of a crack within the wall. Search for an elevator and head down to achieve a path. Comply with the trail till you come throughout a ship ready on the docks situated on the right-hand aspect.

Row the boat towards the northeastern aspect till you see a big Celestial Alter within the distance. At this level, look towards the right-hand aspect to search out one other boat anchored in. On the distant shore, you will notice the Jungle Mystic Gateway. Journey to the Western Plains area utilizing this Mystic Gateway.

From the Western Mystic Gateway, head all the way down to a big space situated within the East and go all the way in which as much as the river. Get into a ship and row south towards the small island. You possibly can cease on the island to discover a treasure map referred to as A Scar is Born, which serves as a collectible in God of Battle Ragnarok.

Row previous the islands and head west till you come throughout a seashore on the right-hand aspect. Dock the boat on this seashore and transfer as much as a Dreki’s layer. That is additionally the Dreki you might want to kill to finish Within the Lifeless of the Night time Favor.

Defeat the Blue Dreki and search for a pink glowing merchandise mendacity on the bottom whereas going through north. Accumulate the pink glowing merchandise to efficiently full the Casualty of Battle: The Stein Favor.

Casualty of Battle’s The Stein Favor rewards

Choosing up the glowing lacking half of the Mead Stein instantly completes the Favor ( Picture by way of Santa Monica Studio)

Upon finishing Casualty of Battle’s The Stein Favor in God of Battle Ragnarok, Kratos will get 500 XP, whereas Atreus will obtain 125 XP. As well as, gamers can even get a Kinetic Resilience Amulet Enchantment.

