Casualties reported in large-scale fire incident in occupied Crimea

Hearth within the barracks within the village of Sovietskyi

Casualties have already been confirmed.

The Krymsky Veter channel posted a video from the scene of the incident. The publish specifies that the fireplace began at round 06:00 a.m. on Dec. 10.

These barracks may home from a number of hundred to a number of thousand folks, Serhiy Bratchuk, an Odesa Oblast navy administration official, wrote on Telegram.

“At about 6 a.m. as we speak. The barracks are on fireplace… There are lifeless and wounded folks,” the message reads.

There have been no feedback from the Kremlin-controlled puppet “authorities” on the quickly occupied peninsula.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, on Dec. 8 acknowledged the vulnerability of Crimea to assaults by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the Nationwide Safety and Protection Council, on Dec. 7 assured that within the spring of 2023, the Armed Forces could be in Luhansk, Donetsk, and Sevastopol.

“There’ll nonetheless be some tough occasions, however Russia’s defeat is already a settled challenge, they usually realize it very nicely,” Kyrylo Budanov, chief of the Foremost Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) of the Ukrainian Protection Ministry, stated earlier than.

