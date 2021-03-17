Cast Elastomers Research Report—Forecast till 2025: How Leading Players Are Decoding The Impact Of Coronavirus On Cast Elastomers Research Report—Forecast till 2025 Industry?

“

Market Overview

Global Cast Elastomers Market is estimated to reflect a CAGR of around 4.5% to surpass around USD 1,700 Million during the assessment period. Cast Elastomers are a rubber-like polymer that stretched more than other types of material and retains its shape on force removal. The cast elastomers exhibit unique physical properties, such as abrasion resistance, load-bearing ability, and many other useful properties like tensile strength and tear resistance. The expansion of the global market is mainly propelled by the rising requirement of cast elastomers in the wide range of production sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, and industrial. The excellent elongation and low compression properties offered by PU cast elastomers makes it an ideal material for automotive components. Gaskets and seals, padding, car seats, tubes, hoses, wheel wells, hoods, bumpers, fenders, and wire harnesses are some of the components manufactured using PU cast elastomers.

Global Cast Elastomers Market is anticipated to register significant growth registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the review period. The extensive usage of cast elastomers in automotive and oil & gas applications is expected to drive the market. However, the limited shelf life of products and poor performance in high temperature and non-biodegradability has hampered the growth of the global market. Besides, the current global crisis because of the Covid19 break down has a high impact on the global market as the virus has created a pandemic situation globally leading to slow down of production and the end-use market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is highly fragmented with a variety of small and large sellers competing with international companies. However, the key players in marketing adopt various strategies such as partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, collaborations to expand their client base and product portfolio.

Competition between major competitors depends on many factors, but not just the robust distribution network, product innovation, manufacturing capacity, and pricing strategy.

Major Players

The Key players of the Global Cast Elastomers Market are BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Huntsman International (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Chemline (US), LANXESS AG (Germany), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), Wanhua Chemicals (China), ERA polymer (Australia), and Accella Corporation (US)

Market Segmentation

Global Cast Elastomers Market has been segmented based on Type, Application, and Region.

Depending on the type segment, the global market has been bifurcated into hot cast and cold cast.

By Application, the global cast elastomer market has been classified into automotive, industrial, mining, oil and gas, sport and leisure, agriculture, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Cast Elastomers Market is spread across Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the world.

The Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of around 50 % in 2018 is expected to command the market with the highest CAGR of over 5.5% and reach a value of over USD 880 million during the study period. The regional market growth is driven by the increasing industrialization, the presence of many producers, economic labor, and the inclination of major global manufacturers towards low-cost countries. Moreover, the rising investments in oil & gas exploration activities surge the expansion of the market in the region.

Europe accounted for the second-largest market of the global cast elastomers market in 2018 owing to the presence of major end-use industries, high investments in R&D activities, and existing global automotive producers in the region. The region is expected to register a CAGR of around 3% during the review period.

Thank You.”