Cast Acrylic Sheets Market to Witness Astonishing Growth With Arkema, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, 3A Composites GmbH

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market

Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market is estimated to grow from its initial estimated value of USD 3.47 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.88% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise of market value can be reasoned out to the demand of better quality of home improvement equipment amid increased levels of expenditure that have been a result of increase in levels of disposable income of individuals.

The key players profiled in this study includes Gevacril Srl, Arkema, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, 3A Composites GmbH, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, PT Astari Niagara Internasional, ARISTECH SURFACES LLC, PyraSied Xtreme Acrylic, Spartech LLC, MADREPERLA S.p.a., Ray Chung Acrylic Enterprise Co.Ltd., Acrilex Inc., MARGACIPTA WIRASENTOSA, Polyplastics Co. Ltd. and Limacryl, etc.

Global Cast Acrylic Sheets Market Description:

Cast acrylic sheets are a type of polymethyl methacrylate components, in which the product is mixed with various additives and chemicals to give it enhanced characteristics and properties and this liquid of methyl methacrylate is processed by sealing it between two sheets of glass moulds. Due to the addition of various additives and chemicals in the product, it enables the product to be shatter-resistant as well as helps in designing the product in different color and designs for architectural purposes.

Market Drivers:

Growth in demand of lightweight materials from the automotive and aviation industries resulting in the high demand of product in the aforementioned industries is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Enhanced properties and characteristics as compared to other similar materials, this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Cast acrylic sheets are expensive high quality products, of which substitutes are available that are cheaper and equally effective in nature. This factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

By Type (Continuous Cast Acrylic Sheet, Cell Cast Acrylic Sheet)

Application (Architecture & Interior Design, Sanitary Ware, Signage & Display, Automotive & Transportation, Others)

Chapter 1. Report Overview

Chapter 2. Global Growth Trends

Chapter 3. Market Share by Key Players

Chapter 4. Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter 5. Market by End Users/Application

Chapter 6. COVID-19 Outbreak: Cast Acrylic Sheets Industry Impact

Chapter 7. Opportunity Analysis in Covid-19 Crisis

Chapter 8. Market Driving Force

