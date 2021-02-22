Cassava Starch Market Study Based on Shares, Current Opportunities with Future Growth Scenario by 2028

When it is about leading the market or making a mark in the market as a fresh emergent, Cassava Starch Market research report is vital. This market report comprises of a market data that provides a detailed analysis of the industry and its impact based on applications and different geographical regions. It also carries out systemic analysis of growth trends and future prospects. The report makes available the current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2026. The resources that have been used for collecting data and information of the reliable report are very dependable and range from journals, company websites, and white papers etc.

Cassava starch market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to grow at a CAGR of 4.38% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing demand as a binding agent in food & beverages applications drives the cassava starch market.

The major players covered in the cassava starch market report are Tate & Lyle, Cargill, Incorporated, Ingredion Incorporated, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Devex, Visco Starch, Vaighai Agro, Aryan International., Psaltry International Limited, Ekta International, Chorchaiwat Industry CO.,LTD, Lentus Foods & Agro Ltd, Matna Foods Ltd., Psaltry International Limited, KengSeng group of company, Tapioca Vietnam, SPAC Starch Products (India) Ltd, ADM, Chaiwat Industry Company Limited, Thai German Processing Co., Ltd. and T.C.S.Tapioca Starch Industry Co., Ltd. other domestic and global players.

Cassava starch also known as tapioca starch is produced from the roots of cassava, as it is one of the major components present in cassava. Cassava starch finds its application in the production of monosodium glutamate (MSG) as well as a binding agent and sweetener in various food production applications. Due to its nature as a gluten-free product, its starch is used in a number of products as it is majorly used in celiac disease.

Rising modernization in technology and advancements has resulted in innovative product launches and a variety of product applications which acts as a vital factor escalating the market growth, also growing demand for industrial use, increasing demand for bakery, confectionery, and snacks items among consumers, it is a rich source of carbohydrates and is used as a major ingredient in a number of food products, which in turn increases the product demand, rising expansion of working population and rising household incomes, cassava starch is also being utilized for non-food applications like manufacturing pharmaceuticals, adhesives, papers among others and rising health consciousness along with the rising cases of diabetes have stimulated the demand for artificial sweeteners which acts as the major factors among others driving the cassava starch market briskly. Moreover, rising research and development activities and increasing modernization in the new products offered in the market will further create new opportunities for the cassava starch market in the forecast period of 2021- 2028.

The countries covered in cassava starch market are U.S., Canada, Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America as a part of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa(MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

By Category (Organic, Conventional),

Form (Solid, Liquid),

Application (Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, and Others)

