Casino Management Systems Market Insights Shared In Detailed Report 2020, Forecasts to 2027
Global Casino Management Systems Market is valued approximately at USD 5.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.4% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Casino management system includes a range of functional modules which cater to different attributes of gaming club operations such as analytics and accounting tools, management systems, and surveillance and security systems. These systems and tools keep track of employee and customer activity within the gaming club floor and retain a database for reference in future. Furthermore, the casino management system also offers various tools and analytical software that helps in understanding and analyzing employee and customer behavior in order to enhance the operational proficiency. The market growth is driven by the growing social acceptance of gaming clubs and rising global casino footprint. Authorities are allowing gambling clubs establishment in a bit to enhance economic growth and encourage international tourism. According to World tourism organization, in 2019, advent of around 1.5 billion international tourists were documented worldwide. A 4% rise on the preceding year, which is also a forecast for 2020. The Middle East has surfaced as the fastest-expanding region for international tourism arrivals in 2019, increasing at almost twice the global average (around +8%). This growth is mainly driven by three countries: UK, China, and the United States by contributing 47% share to the growth of the tourism sector worldwide. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Casino management systems, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world. However, the legalization and increase of online gaming is one of the factors that restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.
The regional analysis of the global Casino Management Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the matured casino market in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027, owing to the increase in revenue and rise in demand of global tourism.
Major market player included in this report are:
International Game Technology
Konami Corporation
Micros Systems, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Aristocrat Leisure Limited
Next Level Security Systems, Inc
Lansa
Cass Info Systems
Tangam Systems, etc.
tcsjohnhuxley
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Analytics:
Predictive Analytics
Video Analytics
By Security And Surveillance:
Video Surveillance
Access Control
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Casino Management Systems Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors