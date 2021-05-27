Casing Centralizers Market to Develop Rapidly by 2030

The casing centralizers market is estimated to be valued at US$ 462.3 million in 2020 and add value worth US$ 215.9 million by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Demand for casing centralizers remains driven by the discoveries of new oil & gas fields across the globe.

With an increase in the production of shale gas in countries such as China, Canada, Argentina and the US, sales of casing centralizers are expected to experience a substantial rise through 2030. As per the World Oil estimates in 2018, the drilling activities outside the U.S. is forecast to increase by 4.6% to 43,456 wells, led by significant improvements in Russia, China, Australia and parts of Africa.

However, amidst the COVID-19 outbreak, several companies have temporarily abandoned discoveries of new oil & gas fields, aligning with social distancing requirements and stay at home orders. A halt in operation of several end-use industries along with closures of production facilities and supply chains disruptions has creating a logistical havoc in the casing centralizers market. As the pandemic fades with significant containment measures and resumption of factories in the most affected countries such as China, the casing centralizers market is expected to rebound by the second half of the forecast period and create significant opportunities for manufacturers.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Casing Centralizers Market: Regional Analysis

North America continues to account for a majority share of the global casing centralizers market value, owing to growing demand for hydrocarbon from the power generation and transport industries. Moreover, continuous shale gas exploration and production activities in the region are driving the demand for casing centralizers. The market is also driven by significant growth in unconventional resources in the US and Canada and demand from the onshore and offshore fields.

North America’s casing centralizers market is projected to register a CAGR of 4.1% to create absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 108.1 million during the forecast period. However, the region is facing an economic slowdown and dramatic downfall in oil & gas production since the last quarter, due to rampant spread of the COVID-19 in the U.S. This is expected to have a severe impact on the regional market for casing centralizers.

