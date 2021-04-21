Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2027

The Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market is forecast to grow from USD 250.2 Million in 2018 to USD 450.4 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.3%, during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increasing demand from innumerable applications, such as laminating resins, epoxy resins, cashew cements and rubber compounding resins, foundry chemicals and other industrial applications.

The cashew shell is used to extract cashew nutshell liquid (CNSL), a major cashew industry by-product. The nut is inside a shell about 1/8 inch thick, a soft honeycomb structure that contains a dark reddish brown viscous liquid. It is called the liquid cashew nut shell, which is the cashew nut per carp fluid.

The research report further studies the growth driving and restraining factors impacting the regional market and competitive landscape of the business sphere. The study also offers deeper insights into the challenges and hurdles the established companies and new entrants might face in the Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) industry.

Key companies in the market include:

K2P Chemicals (India), Sri Devi Group (India), K Subraya Anantha Kamath and Sons (India), Muskaan (India), Senesel (India), Shivam Cashew Industry (India), Cardolite (India), Palmer International (India) and Olam Agro India Pvt. Ltd (India).

Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) Market Size – USD 250.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increased demand from end user industries such as automotive, coatings, leather and others.

Segments covered in the report:

This report forecasts volume and revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of type, end-user, applications and regional analysis.

Type (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Raw Cashew Nut Shell Liquid

Technical Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (TCNSL)

Application (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Friction Linings

Paints and Varnishes

Laminating Resins

Rubber Compounding Resins

Cashew Cements

Polyurethane based Polymers

Surfactants

Epoxy Resins

Foundry Chemicals

Others

End User (Kilo Tons) (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Coating Industry

Automotive Industry

Fuel Industry

Leather Industry

Tobacco Curing Industry

Others

Key regions analyzed in the report are:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The segmentation section offers pivotal insights into revenue generated as well as volume estimations for each product type and application. The report also offers projections about the product or application segment expected to dominate the market in the coming years. It also highlights the trends of the market and offers a granular assessment of the supply chain.

Major Points Covered in the Report:

The report includes a vast range of points including major players in the global as well as domestic and private players that are engaged in various aspects of the supply chain. These include raw material suppliers, equipment and machinery manufacturers, suppliers, end users, traders and vendors, and distributors etc.

It also includes complete profiles of companies along with financials, production capacity, sales volume, sales revenue, gross, gross margin, consumption, revenue growth rate, import, export, supply, strategies for growth, and technological developments.

The various factors driving market growth along with rationale and supporting information, as well as restraints to market growth are also provided in a similar manner. In addition, the report offers insights into potential revenue opportunities and threats in regions and countries, as well as government support and funding that can aid in expansion of market footprint and revenue growth going ahead.

Data and information of major players in the market are provided on the basis of region, type, application, end use, etc., and this can be further customized as per specific requirement or need.

SWOT analysis is also provided to offer a clearer understanding and identify strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats related to business competition.

Key Questions Answered In The Report:

What is the expected yearly or CAGR of the global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) market during the forecast period? Which regional segment is expected to account for highest or lowest revenue share in the global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) market? What are the primary driving factors for growth of the global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) market? What are the challenges and restraints faced by prominent and established players as well as new entrants in the global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) market? Which trends (current and future) are likely to offer promising growth prospects in the next few years? How competitive is the landscape of the global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) market currently as well as ahead? What are the key driving factors for revenue growth of each segment in regional or the global Cashew Nut Shell Liquid (CNSL) market? How has the COVID-19 impacted growth of the market? Which latest trends are expected to offer potential growth prospects in the coming years?

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized based on regional segmentation and leading players. Kindly get in touch with us to know more, and our team will ensure the report is well suited to meet your requirements.

