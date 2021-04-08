“Cash me inside” meme girl sets a new record for Onlyfans

In France, the name Bhad Bhaddie certainly doesn’t mean much to you. On the United States side, however, this rapper has built a sulphurous reputation. With us, however, she remains better known as the girl from the “Cash Me Outside” meme.

new entry

In 2016, a particularly spirited teenage girl first appeared on television. This is a young stranger named Danielle Bregoli. At the time, nobody knew that this woman would become as wealthy as a sulphurous influencer in a few years.

Out of nowhere, the teenager will drop a phrase that revolves around social networks: “Cash me out”. This will especially attract viewers of the talk show by psychologist Dr. Mark Phil.

On the wave, the young woman will take the name Bhad Bhaddie and create a sensational introduction to US rap. At almost 14 years of age, she will not hesitate to attack the greatest with the help of provocative and tendentious texts.

Today the rapper was able to build a real community on social networks. More than 17 million people follow her on Instagram. She was just waiting to blow out her eighteenth candle to finally appear in a much more controversial place.

It was harrowing to say the least. A few days ago, Bhad Bhaddie subscribed to the OnlyFans social network. As a reminder, this website went viral because of its pornographic content based on paid subscriptions. Many stars have signed up and are now selling their services.

Until now, Bella Thorne has been the queen of this very prolific porn industry. But the arrival of Bhad Bhaddie on the platform changed everything. Six hours after registering, the young rapper has reached the million mark.