Cash Flow Market: Drivers, Demand, Revenue, Status, Growth, Opportunities, Outlook and Competitive Landscape
Cash Flow Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment (Cloud and On-premises), End User (SMEs and Professionals), Vertical (IT and ITes, Construction and Real Estate, and Retail and eCommerce), and Region – Global Forecast to 2025 The cash flow market size is projected to grow from USD 369 million in 2020 to USD 1,170 million by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.9% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the cash flow market include cash flow management for improving the planning and budgeting cycles, increasing demand for cash flow analysis, and forecasting due to rapid business expansion, increasing adoption of predictive analytics across industries to drive the market, and increasing demand for supply chain management and working capital management to boost cash flow.
