Cash Flow Market 2021 Detail Analysis for Business Development and Top Manufacturers – Anaplan Inc, Caflou (Petr Macek & Co.), CashAnalytics, Dryrun

Cash Flow Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis

Cash flow management is important to maintain the liquidity of a business; this factor is likely to fuel the growth of the cash flow market. Cash flow management improves the planning and budgeting cycles of the business, such as verifying wasteful expenditure, adapting rapidly if the financial situation changes, and reaching financial goals. Thus, the rising adoption of cash flow management software, which propels the growth of the market. However, the surge of new regulations and financial standards is the major restraint factor for the cash flow market. Moreover, increasing digitalization and growing adoption of cash flow management software among small and medium-sized organizations are expected to influence the cash flow market growth.

The “Global Cash Flow Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the cash flow industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview cash flow market with detailed market segmentation as component, deployment, vertical, and geography. The global cash flow market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading cash flow market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the cash flow market.

Key players in the global Cash Flow market:

– Anaplan, Inc.

– Caflou (Petr Macek & Co.)

– CashAnalytics

– Dryrun

– FINSYNC

– Intuit Inc.

– PlanGuru, LLC

– Pulseapp.com, Inc.

– Sage Group plc

– The Float Yard Ltd

The global cash flow market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, vertical. On the basis of component the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of deployment the market is segmented as cloud, on-premises. On the basis of vertical the market is segmented as BFSI, IT and ITes, construction and real estate, retail and ecommerce, government, manufacturing, healthcare, others.

The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the cash flow market in these regions.

