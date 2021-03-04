Casein and Caseinates Market In-Depth Qualitative Insights & Future Growth Analysis 2021-2025; AMCO Proteins, Armor Proteins, Charotar Casein

The Casein and Caseinates Market Research report 2021 is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The Casein and Caseinates report provide an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The market report also provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, market drivers, challenges and opportunities, and forecast 2025. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The Casein and Caseinates report cover the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The global casein and caseinates market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period 2021 to 2025.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Casein and Caseinates Market: AMCO Proteins, Armor Proteins, Charotar Casein, Fontera, Lactalis, Lactoprot, DMV International, Erie Casein, Gansu Hualing Milk Products Group, and others.

Casein And Caseinates Market Overview:

– Casein and caseinates are witnessing huge demand from food & beverages and various industrial applications including plastic and fiber, paint, paper, glues, and textiles industry. In food and beverage industries, caseinates are gaining popularity in bakery & confectionery segment due to its immense functional benefits and the caseinates ingredients have their usage in baked goods such as cheesecake, puddings, frostings, and whipped toppings.

– Besides, the growing application of casein in the cosmetics and personal care industry, especially as hair and skin-conditioning agent and emulsifying agent, is providing new opportunities for casein manufacturers to increase their market share.

– Geographically, North America is likely to dominate the market, whereas Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market for casein and caseinatesdue to the growth of the food & beverage industry and high demand for nutritional products among consumers in the region.

Key Market Trends

Growing Demand of Protein Rich Food to Drive the Global Market

Increasing demand for protein-rich foods and easy availability of casein protein is driving the growth of casein and caseinates market across the globe. This is mainly due to the increase in health and fitness centers and rising health consciousness among consumers. Also, functional advancement including muscle repair, boosting energy, and weight loss, rising usage of protein-based meal replacements, and surging consumer demand for greater ingredient traceability and authenticity are likely to augment the demand for the product over the forecast period.

North America to Drive the Global Market

In North America, increasing prices of raw material are influencing the prices of casein and caseinates products. In 2017, the US exports showed witnessed significant growth in export of in value and volume for dairy products to fulfill the demand of casein raw material in other countries. In developed economies, the acceptance of casein protein as sports nutrition is driving the market growth in North America and Europe region. The availability of affordable high-quality edible casein and demand for acid casein for industrial application is supporting the market growth in the developing economies. In the Asia-Pacific region, India holds the largest amount of each category of caseinates including Sodium, Calcium caseinates, etc. which is derived from buffalo and cows skim milk.

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Casein and Caseinates Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

