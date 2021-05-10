Case Sealers Market (Impact of COVID-19) Future Prospect, Forecast, Demand and Recent Growth by 2030

Packaging is an important activity carried out for keeping the products safe. It enables easy transportation of products. Various types of packaging techniques are being developed globally as per product specifications. In packaging, sealing of the packaging is also important for ensuring that the product is indeed packed. Case sealers are widely used for sealing of corrugated boxes in the packaging industry. Case sealers are the mechanical equipment that involve the application of pressure sensitive tapes to seal the corrugated boxes. Case sealers are widely used for sealing the packed products in the food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and agriculture industry.

Case Sealers Market: Drivers & Restraints

Increasing population and their health requirements, continuous attempts of consumers, manufacturers, and governments to increase the level of infection control, and rise in favorable healthcare policies are the major factors driving growth of the case sealers market currently.

Rise in industrial developments in developing countries indirectly affects the growth of the packaging industry. Concepts such as SEZ and ‘Smart Factories’ demand the use of smart packaging systems, thereby boosting growth of the global case sealers market further.

Case Sealers Market: Market Segmentation

Case sealers market is segmented on the basis of equipment type into:

Random Sealers Automatic Semi-automatic Fully automatic

Uniform Sealers Automatic Semi- automatic Fully automatic



Case sealers market is segmented on the basis of application into:

Food and beverages packaging

Pharmaceuticals packaging

Electronics packaging

Agricultural packaging

Others

Case Sealers Market: Regional-Outlook

The global case sealers market is segmented into seven key geographical regions, which include North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is currently the largest market for case sealers on account of the large number of regulations imposed by the FDA, which in turn is fueling demand for sustainable and quality products in the region. The market in North America is followed by Western Europe and Asia Pacific markets. Increased spending capacity, coupled with growing healthcare awareness, is expected to create new opportunities for players operating in the case sealers market in the Asia Pacific region. Even the Western Europe and Middle East and Africa markets are also among the major growth contributors in the global case sealers market.

Case Sealers Market: Key players

Some of the key players in the case sealers market are:

Atlantic Packaging

Combi Packaging Systems

Loveshaw

3M

Endoline

SWF Companies

ABC Packaging Machine Corp.

Lantech

Wexxar

Marq Packaging Systems

