Caruana Galizia Murder Committee: State Failed | free press

Valletta (AP) – In the case of the murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, a public commission of inquiry has leveled serious allegations against the government of Malta.

This could not protect the blogger from dangers to her life, according to the report published Thursday. Among other things, the commission concluded that in the years up to 2017, when she was murdered, a ‘culture of impunity’ had developed in the upper echelons of the Maltese government.

This culture has spread to other parts of the state, such as the police. Ultimately, it led to a “breakdown of the rule of law,” the report said. Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb in October 2017.

A wealthy businessman was accused of masterminding the murder. The investigative reporter had been investigating a power plant deal in which he was allegedly involved.

The public inquiry into the murder of Caruana Galizia began in June 2019 under pressure from the EU. In 93 hearings, three judges heard 120 witnesses. In the final report, the commission found abundant evidence of a close relationship between the government of Malta and the business community. When Caruana Galizia exposed the foreign transactions of top politicians during the publication of the so-called Panama Papers in 2016, the risks to her life had risen sharply.